today's leftovers

Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi BPI-Forge1 Is a Low-Cost RK3506J-Based SBC Compatible with RT-Thread
Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON EPIC-RPS7 Targets Compact Industrial Control with 14th Gen Intel Core Support
AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.
Ubuntu ☛ Boost your Android development with remote app testing via Anbox Cloud
In 2024, researchers discovered that certain Google Pixel phones came with a pre-installed APK named Showcase.apk, which had excessive system privileges. This app retrieved configuration files over unsecured HTTP connections, making it susceptible to man-in-the-middle attacks. Exploiting these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to install malicious apps remotely, emphasizing the risks associated with embedded APKs in devices.
UNIXdigest ☛ Why is your open source project still hosted on GitHub?
Perhaps the younger generation don't know anything about the past "evils" of Microsoft and naively believe that Microsoft is now the good friend to open source, but the truth is that all Microsoft acquisitions of open source projects is a business tactic that is put in place to improve Microsoft's loosing position to open source. It is a matter of control. And you should not host your open source project on GitHub.
