When software uses some external dependency, like an HTTP service, it sometimes has to handle failures. Sometimes people choose exponential backoff: after each failure, you wait longer before retrying, for example by doubling the delay each time. In this post I'm going to argue that exponential backoff is a bad idea.

I know why you are tempted by exponential backoff. It sounds clever and appealing. If your dependency is down for N minutes then you only make O(log N) attempts to contact it. Everybody loves O(log N)! What's not to like?

But I think you shouldn't do it, for these reasons: [...]