Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

This goal of simplicity of operation is why I put "process supervision" into the list of features. In a traditional reverse proxy situation (whether this is FastCGI or HTTP), you manage the reverse proxy process separately from the main webserver, but that requires more work from you. Putting process supervision into the web server has the goal of making all of that more transparent to you. Ideally, in common configurations you wouldn't even really care that there was a separate process handling FastCGI, PHP, or whatever; you could just put things into a directory or add some simple configuration to the web server and restart it, and everything would work. Ideally this would extend to automatically supporting PHP by just putting PHP files somewhere in the directory tree, just like CGI; internally the web server would start a FastCGI process to handle them or something.