PipeWire 1.4.3 Brings netJACK2 Changes, Improves ALSA audio.channels Support

Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.

Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad

Fwupd 2.0.10 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.0.9, featuring support for the Lenovo Legion touchpad, the Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, as well as the Poly Studio V72 and V12 video bars, and support for including the AGESA version as the summary of the AMD secure processor device.

AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

Tor Project blog

Happy Families: new certificates for faster and easier relay management

Within the Tor protocol, Relay Families help make sure that an honest relay operator is never in a position to appear in the same circuit or observe two points of a circuit to mount a traffic correlation attack.1

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi BPI-Forge1 Is a Low-Cost RK3506J-Based SBC Compatible with RT-Thread

Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.

AAEON EPIC-RPS7 Targets Compact Industrial Control with 14th Gen Intel Core Support

AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.

Radxa ROCK 4D with RK3576 SoC, PCIe Gen2 x1, Gigabit Ethernet, and PoE Support Starts at $30

Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.

ASUS IoT Unveils RUC-1000 Series with 600W GPU Support and Up to 4000 TOPS at Computex 2025

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.

AMI Aptio V Firmware Powers Radxa Orion O6 at COMPUTEX 2025

AMI has announced that its Aptio V UEFI Firmware will power the Radxa Orion O6 demo platform at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025. Described as the “World’s First Open Source Armv9 Motherboard,” the compact Orion O6 Mini ITX board is designed for AI, edge computing, and multimedia-intensive workloads.

The last of YaST?
By Joe Brockmeier
[DE] Austrian radio broadcast re. open source
It covers from Dennis M. Ritchie/Ken Thompson/UNIX to the Internet to Richard Stallman to the origins of the WWW
