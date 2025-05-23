news
TecMint ☛ How to Trigger and Fix a Linux Kernel Panic
Now, before you start sweating, let’s slow down and learn how to understand, simulate, and fix a kernel panic. As someone who’s broken and fixed more Linux machines than I can count in 15+ years, I’ll help you learn this the fun and safe way.
How to Enable Bash Autocomplete in Kali Linux
How to quickly set up and use bash autocomplete in Kali GNU/Linux to boost your command line productivity and efficiency.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Remi RPM Repository on Rocky Linux
REMI rpm repository is a third party repository for Rocky Linux, where you can find the latest versions of different packages, such as php or mysql, but not only.
Linux Hint ☛ awk Command in Linux
Learn how to use the awk command in GNU/Linux with real-world examples. Master advanced text processing, pattern scanning, data extraction, and scripting with awk.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Matplotlib on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Matplotlib stands as one of the most essential Python libraries for data visualization, scientific computing, and statistical analysis. For developers and data scientists working on Rocky GNU/Linux 9, understanding how to properly install and configure Matplotlib is crucial for creating compelling visualizations and conducting data analysis projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users seeking a modern, feature-rich terminal emulator often encounter installation challenges with Tabby Terminal.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ntopng on openSUSE
Network monitoring is essential for maintaining security, optimizing performance, and troubleshooting issues in any GNU/Linux environment. Ntopng stands as one of the most powerful open-source network traffic analyzers available today, offering deep packet inspection and intuitive visualization capabilities for system administrators. >
ID Root ☛ Manjaro Network Configuration Guide
Properly configuring your network in Manjaro GNU/Linux is essential for establishing reliable internet connectivity and enabling seamless communication between devices. Whether you’re setting up a home server, configuring a workstation, or simply trying to optimize your network performance, understanding how to manage network settings in Manjaro is a valuable skill.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Fedora 42
OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) stands as one of the most powerful tools for developers and researchers working in the fields of computer vision, image processing, and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re building facial recognition systems, creating object detection applications, or developing advanced image manipulation tools, OpenCV provides the essential building blocks you need.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on AlmaLinux 9
Firmware updates are critical for maintaining system security and performance on GNU/Linux distributions. AlmaLinux 9, as a robust enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, supports firmware updates through fwupd—a powerful daemon that enables seamless firmware management.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLPI on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) stands as a powerful open-source IT Service Management (ITSM) platform that offers comprehensive solutions for IT departments of all sizes. With its robust capabilities for inventory management, asset tracking, and help desk functionality, GLPI provides organizations with a cost-effective alternative to expensive proprietary ITSM solutions.
