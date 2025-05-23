Monado v25.0.0 and KDE Application Snaps

I actually released last week I haven’t had time to blog, but today is my birthday and taking some time to myself!

This release came with a major bugfix. As it turns out our applications were very crashy on non-KDE platforms including Ubuntu proper. Unfortunately, for years, and I didn’t know. Developers were closing the bug reports as invalid because users couldn’t provide a stacktrace. I have now convinced most developers to assign snap bugs to the Snap platform so I at least get a chance to try and fix them. So with that said, if you tried our snaps in the past and gave up in frustration, please do try them again! I also spent some time cleaning up our snaps to only have current releases in the store, as rumor has it snapcrafters will be responsible for any security issues. With 200+ snaps I maintain, that is a lot of responsibility. We’ll see if I can pull it off.