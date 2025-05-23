news
Red Hat: Fake Security, Buzzwords, and Paid-for Puff Pieces in Media That Does Advertising
Red Hat Official ☛ New updates for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on confidential virtual machines [Ed: That's not security, it's lockdown, which is more like DRM rather than real security]
The new major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) brings a number of important improvements in the confidential computing domain. This article covers the most important features available now in both RHEL 10 and RHEL 9.6: [...]
TechTarget ☛ Red Hat amps up open source AI infrastructure pitch [Ed: Sponsored fake coverage about buzzwords and hype]
The vendor updated its Red Hat AI portfolio with a set of curated third-party large language models (LLMs), APIs for Model Context Protocol and Llama Stack to facilitate AI agent development, and a new Red Hat AI Inference Server based on its acquisition of Neural Magic last year. The company also launched a new open source distributed inference project called llm-d, which integrates the vLLM project that underpins AI Inference Server with distributed compute clusters on Kubernetes.
Forbes ☛ Red Hat CEO Defines Hybrid Today, Hybrid Tomorrow [Ed: More sponsored fake coverage without substance]
TheCUBE - Ashesh Badani, Chief Product Officer at Red Hat [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored propaganda in interview form; Red Hat then Red Hat Official ☛ links to the placements it paid for]
Red Hat ☛ Improve GPU utilization with Kueue in OpenShift AI [Ed: Hey Hi (AI) buzzwords, surfing the scam wave]
In 2024, the world ran on GPUs. Whether it was training billion-parameter foundation models, fine-tuning vision transformers, or deploying lightning-fast inference pipelines, the demand for compute—especially GPU compute—skyrocketed to levels never seen before. But while every lab, startup, and enterprise raced to get their hands on H100s and A100s, a quieter, more persistent problem kept creeping in: GPU underutilization.