Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans
Silicon Angle ☛ Enterprise Hey Hi (AI) gains momentum as Red Bait focuses on infrastructure-first strategy [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored SPAM about Red Hat, latching onto ridiculous buzzwords]
LWN ☛ Fedora Council overturns FESCo provenpackager decision
The Fedora Council has ruled on the Fedora Engineering Steering Council's (FESCo) decision last year to revoke Peter Robinson's provenpackager status. In a statement published to the fedora-devel-announce mailing list, the council has announced that it has overturned FESCo's decision: [...]
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Announcing the Fedora 42 Release Party – May 29, 2025
Join us on Thursday, May 29 2025 for the Fedora 42 release party! Free registration is now open for the event, and you can find an early draft of the event schedule on the wiki page. We will be hosting the event in a dedicated matrix room, which registration is required to gain acceess, and will stream a mix of live and pre-recorded short sessions via YouTube from 1300 UTC – 1600 UTC.