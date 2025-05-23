Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

Fwupd 2.0.10 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.0.9, featuring support for the Lenovo Legion touchpad, the Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, as well as the Poly Studio V72 and V12 video bars, and support for including the AGESA version as the summary of the AMD secure processor device.

Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.

Within the Tor protocol, Relay Families help make sure that an honest relay operator is never in a position to appear in the same circuit or observe two points of a circuit to mount a traffic correlation attack.1

Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.

AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.

Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.