Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.

AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.

Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.

Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.

NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on May 23, 2025



Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.

NixOS 25.05 also introduces the nixos-rebuild build-image sub-command to let users build platform-specific (disk) images from their NixOS configurations, significantly reworks the packaging of Mesa graphics drivers, and introduces nixos-rebuild-ng as a full rewrite of nixos-rebuild written in Python.

