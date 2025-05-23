news
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.
NixOS 25.05 also introduces the nixos-rebuild build-image sub-command to let users build platform-specific (disk) images from their NixOS configurations, significantly reworks the packaging of Mesa graphics drivers, and introduces nixos-rebuild-ng as a full rewrite of nixos-rebuild written in Python.