news
FreeBSD and Other BSD News
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
MJ Fransen ☛ Switched to the EXWM window manager
After about two decades using the ratpoison window manager, the original tiling window manager, I switched to the EXWM window manager on my laptops, running FreeBSD.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 612: Zip Bomb Protection
I use Zip Bombs to Protect my Server, Owning the Stack: Infrastructure Independence with FreeBSD and ZFS, Optimisation of parallel TCP input, Chosing between "it works for now" and "it works in the long term", Losing one of my evenings after an OpenBSD upgrade, What drive did I just remove from the system?, and more
-
-