An authentication bypass vulnerability exists in the client authentication mechanism of Pgpool-II. In Pgpool-II, authentication may be bypassed even when it is supposed to be enforced. As a result, an attacker could log in as any user, potentially leading to information disclosure, data tampering, or even a complete shutdown of the database. (CVE-2025-46801)

This vulnerability affects systems where the authentication configuration matches one of the following patterns: [...]