posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2025



Quoting: Terminator Linux Terminal App Updated After Prolonged Hiatus —

Terminator, a versatile and feature-rich terminal emulator for Linux and Unix-like systems, has returned from a year‐long silence with the release of version 2.1.5.

For the uninitiated, Terminator enables users to split the terminal window horizontally and vertically, creating a customizable grid of terminal panes. The app also supports multiple tabs and can broadcast input to multiple terminals.

Among the notable improvements, the new version now supports cloning SSH and container sessions when splitting the terminal pane. Command navigation has also been refined, adding a reverse search keyboard shortcut that makes finding previously entered commands faster and more intuitive.