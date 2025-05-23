news
Games: Drop Duchy, SteamOS, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deck-builder meets auto-shooter in Hordes of Fate : A Hand of Fate Adventure - demo now live
From the original creative team behind the Hand of Fate series, Hordes of Fate : A Hand of Fate Adventure is a mixture of deck-building and auto-shooting as yet another developer attempts to put their own spin on Vampire Survivor-like action.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Drop Duchy is an inventive mixture of Tetris with deck-building and combat
Giving a really odd and unique blending of genres and game mechanics, Drop Duchy is a wonderful choice for you to pick up and play. Note: key provided for me by their PR team.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Embracer to spin off Coffee Stain, rebrand as Fellowship Entertainment and release 76 games in the next year
Embracer have released their latest interim report, along with a statement on their plans to spin off Coffee Stain Group and go through a rebrand to Fellowship Entertainment.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller is a top premium-feeling controller
I've been testing out the latest 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller for over a week solidly now, and I really think it's a properly great controller and a worthy successor. Disclosure: the controller was sent to me for review.
GamingOnLinux ☛ MSI Claw handheld looks like it may get better Linux support
A new draft patch series for the Linux kernel has been submitted, which should hopefully bring up expanded support for the MSI Claw handheld.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try out the Steam Playtest for Gobutiko and become the greatest dice-rolling goblin merchant
In the upcoming game Gobutiko you are a goblin merchant, and of course being greedy you will haggle with your customers by rolling dice to wear them down and push the prices (hopefully) in your favour. The developer recently launched the first Steam Playtest, which has a Native Linux version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ninja action-RPG adventure Katana Dragon recently added Linux and Steam Deck support
Currently in Early Access, the action-RPG adventure Katana Dragon from Tsunoa Games recently added Native Linux and Steam Deck support. It originally launched on March 28th, with the Linux version being added May 16th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS now listed for purchase in the UK
As the release of the Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS is approaching, multiple retailers now have it listed in the UK ready for delivery. Valve are still working on SteamOS support for it though, which is perhaps just a little worrying as seems like it's coming out of the gate pretty hot.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.7 Beta brings a Battery Charge Limit option and improved Lenovo Legion Go S support
Valve have released SteamOS 3.7.7 Beta "Sunny & Gizmo" with the noted changes including the new Battery Charge Limit option along with more work for the Lenovo Legion Go S.