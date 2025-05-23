news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Run GNU/Linux scripts unattended with Nohup
Nohup is a command which prevents commands / scripts from stopping should we close a terminal window / SSH session.
-
Rachel ☛ Why I no longer have an old-school cert on my https site
About six months ago, I realized that it was probably time to get away from Gandi as a registrar and also SSL provider (reseller). They had been eaten by private equity some years before, and the rot has been setting in. Their "no bullshit" tagline is gone, and their prices have been creeping up. I happened to renew my domains for multiple years and have been insulated for a while, but it was going to be a problem in 2025.
Giving them the "yeet" was no big deal, but the damn rbtb certificate was going to be a problem. Was I going to start paying even more for the stupid thing every year, or was I going to finally suck it up and deal with ACME?
[...]
Now, I took notes about this, and I wanted to share some of my original off-the-cuff thoughts about implementing this for anyone who's similarly broken in the head and wants to see how bad it can be. I will note that I wrote this based on the first thing that worked, and it does not necessarily reflect the implementation I'm on a few weeks later.
-
James G ☛ DevTools features I like: Computed CSS
Computed CSS lets you inspect the final value of a CSS value as it applies to a specific element on the page. I use the Computed CSS feature a lot to check the font used on an element, and increasingly to see what colour is used by an element.
-
Benjamin Esham ☛ How to self-host the Anki sync server in a FreeBSD jail
Anki is a cross-platform flashcards app. It uses spaced repetition to show you your flashcards at the (hopefully) optimal times for building long-term recall.
The Anki apps on various platforms can sync with each other. The Anki sync server is open-source; by default, the apps sync with a server instance that the Anki developers generously maintain for free. But you still might want to run your own: your data will be under your own control; syncing will be quite a bit faster;1 outages will only happen when you mess something up; and self-hosting things is fun!
This article will show you how to run your own private instance of the Anki sync server within a jail on a FreeBSD server. It assumes that you already have a FreeBSD server and a basic understanding of the jail feature. It also assumes that you have some experience with self-hosting and can set up either a reverse proxy or a VPN.
-
Andy Bell ☛ You can style alt text like any other text
I like that CSS gives us plenty of opportunities to add finer details when we want them. One of those finer details is making the experience of an image not loading a little better.