Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Software: May 2024 Updates
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. We’ve really pulled all the stops out this month and published a gargantuan number of updates.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the plans underway to massively revamp the site.
3 Top Free and Open Source D Web Frameworks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code. It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management. D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables.
Here’s our recommendations. We only feature open source software here.
Graph3d - interactive visualization chart
Graph3d is an interactive visualization chart to draw data in a three dimensional graph. Graph3d uses HTML canvas to render graphs, and can render up to a few thousands of data points smoothly.
You can freely move and zoom in the graph by dragging and scrolling in the window. Graph3d also supports animation of a graph.
All code and data are processed and rendered in the browser. No data is sent to any server.
This is free and open source software.