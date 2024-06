posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



Austrumi is a bootable live CD Linux distribution based on Slackware. It’s maintained by a group of programmers from the Latgale region of Latvia.

The entire operating system and all the applications run from RAM, making Austrumi faster than larger distributions that read from a disk and allows the boot medium to be removed after the operating system has started.