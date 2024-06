posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



Quoting: Blog | Nix & NixOS —

Hey everyone, we are Weijia Wang and Jörg Thalheim, the release managers for this stable release and we are very proud to announce the public availability of NixOS 24.05 “Uakari”.

NixOS is a Linux distribution, whose set of packages can also be used on other Linux systems and macOS.

This release will receive bugfixes and security updates for seven months (up until 2024-12-31).