KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released with Explicit Sync Support on Wayland

posted by Marius Nestor on May 24, 2024



The biggest new feature in KDE Plasma 6.1 is the highly-anticipated explicit GPU synchronization feature that would benefit users of NVIDIA GPUs who had issues with the Plasma Wayland session. Now that explicit sync has arrived in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, it’s time for Plasma users to enjoy a much better Wayland experience.

KDE Plasma 6.1 also promises better support for Flatpak apps, a new Remote Desktop page in System Settings where you can turn on and configure RDP remote logins, a new “Hide Cursor” effect that will automatically hide the pointer after a period of inactivity, improved notifications, manual session saving on Plasma Wayland, the ability to do calculation and unit conversion from Kicker, and improved support for WireGuard VPNs.

