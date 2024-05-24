Ubuntu vs Kubuntu in 2024 and ViZDoom
Ubuntu ☛ Can it play Doom? Running an Hey Hi (AI) LAN party on a Spark cluster with ViZDoom
It’s all about Hey Hi (AI) these days, so I decided to try and answer the important question: can you make a Spark cluster run Hey Hi (AI) agents that play a game of Doom, in a multiplayer LAN party?
Ubuntu vs Kubuntu in 2024: How to Select Your Perfect GNU/Linux Desktop
The world of GNU/Linux distributions offers a diverse landscape, catering to various user needs and preferences. Among the most popular choices are Ubuntu and Kubuntu, both of which stem from the robust Debian base. While they share a common foundation, their distinct desktop environments (DEs) create unique user experiences.