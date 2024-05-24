Security Leftovers
Patching the Latest libvirt Vulnerabilities in Ubuntu
libvirt is a toolkit used for managing various virtualization technologies and platforms, including KVM, Xen, LXC, VMware, and others. It allows users to perform various tasks like creating, starting, stopping, and monitoring virtual machines, as well as managing storage and networking configurations. In recent updates from the Ubuntu security team, attention has been drawn to various vulnerabilities within libvirt. Security updates have been rolled out across multiple Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and the most recent Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release.
Cybercriminals double exploitation of Linux vulnerabilities
In 2023, critical vulnerability registrations surged 3 times compared to 2019-2022 average. Although there has been a slight decrease in 2024, the trend persists due to increasing popularity of Linux systems, Kaspersky finds.
Exploits are programs designed to leverage various vulnerabilities in cyberattacks. Latest Kaspersky Security Network data reveals an increase in attacks with exploits against Linux users. The research indicates the peak was in Q4 2023, while overall trend for growth is persisting in 2024, with an insignificant decline in Q1. In January-March 2024, there has been a nearly 130% increase in attacks on Linux users employing various exploits and vulnerabilities compared to the same period last year.
No you cannot leave your digital game libraries to someone in your will | Wilders Security Forums
With Valve's Steam gaming platform approaching the US drinking age this year, more and more aging PC gamers may be considering what will happen...
The Record ☛ Amid funding cuts, backlog of unanalyzed vulnerabilities in gov't database is growing
More than 90% of submissions to the government's National Vulnerabilities Database have not been analyzed or enriched since the agency announced cutbacks in February, new research shows.
TechCrunch ☛ US pharma giant Cencora says Americans’ health information stolen in data breach | TechCrunch
About half a million patients have been notified so far, but the number of affected individuals is likely far higher.