Games: Intellivision, Proton Experimental and More
Boiling Steam ☛ Distros Used for Gaming: Ubuntu Recovers a Little, Fedora Rises, and Pop!_OS Sinks Further Down
It’s time for another update related to the Linux distros used for gaming. As usual we use as the main source ProtonDB data dumps, and just a reminder, this does not include the Steam Deck - since every single time people come and comment “Arch is strong because of the Steam Deck”, which is just wrong because Arch was strong already before the Steam Deck launched, and the ProtonDB data is mostly based on desktop usage reporting, which needs repeating every single time. In any case, the results are in this dense picture below, which is probably worth a click!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Atari acquires Intellivision brand and over 200 games
Since you all love reading about games industry consolidation, here's more for you! Atari have acquired a whole lot from Intellivision.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental adds D3D12 support in OpenXR, Fixes for Foundry and Ubisoft Launcher
Steam Deck and desktop Linux fans have more testing to do, with Valve releasing a new Proton Experimental update today fixing games, launchers and more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mighty Marbles is an upcoming physics game that looks like a fusion of kids toys
I remember playing with various crazy Marbles games when younger, and again with my own small person and now one developer is making a whole game about messing with them in Mighty Marbles. The plan is to release it into Early Access sometime this year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Oblin Party, a wacky physics-based couch/online party brawler
If you love a good bit of total chaos then check out Oblin Party, an upcoming wacky physics-based, couch/online party brawler where the hands do the talking. Built with Godot Engine and it has Native Linux support, there's a demo now available on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DAVE THE DIVER gets a free to keep (but time-limited) Godzilla DLC
This is a bit unusual. DAVE THE DIVER from developer MINTROCKET has a new Godzilla DLC out now, which is entirely free to claim but it's not sticking around forever. DAVE THE DIVER is rated Steam Deck Verified and Gold on ProtonDB.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wraithbinder is a new metroidvania-inspired action RPG from the dev of Songbringer
Wraithbinder is an action roguelike RPG with metroidvania-inspired ability progression. It just entered Early Access with Native Linux support from Wizard Fu (Songbringer) and Double Eleven. Note: developer sent a key to our Steam Curator.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Crownfall Act II and Update 7.36 are a big change for Dota 2
The way you play Dota 2 is about to change in multiple ways, with Crownfall Act II and Update 7.36 out now and it sounds pretty exciting actually.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 24.1.0 released with big improvements for NVK, Zink, Explicit Sync
Ready for the next upgrade to open source graphics drivers? Mesa 24.1.0 has now released bringing some big enhancements to many different drivers across AMD, NVIDIA, Intel and others.