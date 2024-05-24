Games: Intellivision, Proton Experimental and More

It’s time for another update related to the Linux distros used for gaming. As usual we use as the main source ProtonDB data dumps, and just a reminder, this does not include the Steam Deck - since every single time people come and comment “Arch is strong because of the Steam Deck”, which is just wrong because Arch was strong already before the Steam Deck launched, and the ProtonDB data is mostly based on desktop usage reporting, which needs repeating every single time. In any case, the results are in this dense picture below, which is probably worth a click!