posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: SECO 3.5" Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and Linux Compatibility —

The board features an extensive array of USB ports including two USB 3.0 Type-A and multiple USB 2.0 ports, one of which supports OTG. Serial connectivity is comprehensive, featuring RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 interfaces, as well as TTL UART ports.

The SBC-3.5-RK3568 supports Linux Yocto and Android according to the Wiki. Starting from Linux Kernel version 5.10, its Board Support Package is integrated with Edgehog OS, developed by SECO for the CLEA IIoT platform. This OS enhances security and stability with features like OTA updates and dual partitions, and includes a Device Manager for effective fleet management.