Qualcomm’s ARM Laptops Matter Because Of Linux
Now, one could see relying too much on a single corporation to get this all right as a problem, but on the other hand, I think it is a sign that major chip providers realize that ignoring Linux is just a bad idea—as is betting all their eggs on Microsoft.
Qualcomm goes where Apple won't, readies official Linux support for Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm is making good progress on adapting its new Snapdragon X Elite laptop CPU for Linux use. The mobile SoC manufacturer revealed that it has laid a lot of the groundwork already to get the Snapdragon X Elite running the Linux operating systems. However, Qualcomm is far from done, as there's still a lot of development work needed to get the X Elite into a fully operational state in Linux. Upcoming Linux kernels should enable full support for all the chip's features.