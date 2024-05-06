KeePassXC 2.7.8 Improves Bitwarden 1PUX Password Import and Passkey Support

posted by Marius Nestor on May 06, 2024



KeePassXC 2.7.8 is here almost two months after KeePassXC 2.7.7, which introduced support for importing 1Password and Bitwarden passwords, as well as Passkey support. The new release improves the importing of Bitwarden passwords in the 1PUX format and also adds support for organization collections.

Passkey support has been improved as well in this release with support for NFC and USB transports, the ability to register Passkeys to existing entries, support for passing extension JSON data to the password browser, and the ability to display a warning about unencrypted data before exporting a Passkey.

