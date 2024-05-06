KeePassXC 2.7.8 is here almost two months after KeePassXC 2.7.7, which introduced support for importing 1Password and Bitwarden passwords, as well as Passkey support. The new release improves the importing of Bitwarden passwords in the 1PUX format and also adds support for organization collections.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
Coming six months after GIMP 2.10.36, the GIMP 2.10.38 release is here to backport several other features from GTK3 to GTK2, including updating the Print Dialog’s size so that the buttons aren’t cut off anymore, fixing issues with the pop-up dialogs appearing behind the previous ones, as well as fixing several keyboard input bugs.