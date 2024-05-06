Linux 6.9-rc7

The stats for 6.9 continue to look very normal, and nothing looks particularly alarming.

Most of the changes are to drivers, as is proper and tradition. Sound stands out, but not in some scary way, and we've got the usual DRM updates and various random other subsystems (usb, pincontrol, networking, nvme..).

Outside of drivers it's mostly random other smaller changes: filesystems (erofs and tracefs), some arch updates (mostly x86, but a smattering of fixes elsewhere too), some documentation updates, small core networking fixes, and some selftests.

Linus