(Updated) Banana Pi Announces BPI-F3 RISC-V Development Board with 2 TOPS AI Performance

The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a development board powered by an 8-core RISC-V processor, capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM memory. This open-source board stands out as the first to incorporate the RISC-V K1 chip, developed by SpacemiT Technologies Ltd., designed in accordance with the RISC-V Foundation RVA22 standards.

ROCK 5 ITX: Now Featuring LPDDR5 Support and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM-based computer featuring a Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip, making it suitable for use as a personal NAS server, network server, or for light home office applications. 

9to5Linux

Linux 6.9-rc7

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 06, 2024

Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed
Canonical has revealed the name for its next release
QV version 240425 pre-alpha released (and more)
distro from the Puppy Linux man
GIMP 2.10.38 Released with Much-Requested Backports of GTK3 Features
The GIMP development team announced today the release and general availability of GIMP 2.10.38 as the latest stable version of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software.
Wine 9.8
new release
NetBSD 9.4 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.4
Open Hardware: Amiga 500, KiCad, RISC OS, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware news of relevant to us or to Linux
Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6
Arch Linux-based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” distribution is now available for download with latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and other improvements.
Mozilla: cookies.txt for Firefox and an easy experiment to support behavioral advertising
Some Firefox picks
Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Valve released today Proton 9.0 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that lets you play Windows games on Linux systems.
 
Linux 6.9-rc7
almost there now
GNU/Linux Email Clients and SQL Client Sequeler
Embrace Ubuntu: A Financially Savvy Guide to Ditching Microsoft Windows and Prioritizing Security, Privacy, and Savings
In an era where digital empowerment and financial prudence are increasingly intertwined, the decision to transition from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows to Ubuntu GNU/Linux and open-source alternatives isn’t just about embracing a new operating system; it’s about making a strategic choice for your wallet, your digital security, and your privacy
Revamping Plasma Mobile Navigation Gestures
A few months ago I was kind of toying with the idea to start contributing to Plasma Mobile because I was getting increasingly fed up with Android and I realized if GNU/Linux Mobile was going to be my daily driver before I need to buy a new phone I better help out
Digital Minimalism - How to clean up your digital life in Linux
To a greater or lesser extent, but most people will experience it: the more space you have at your disposal, physically or virtually...
KeePassXC 2.7.8 Improves Bitwarden 1PUX Password Import and Passkey Support
KeePassXC 2.7.8 open-source password manager is now available for download with improved Bitwarden 1PUX import and Passkey support, as well as various UI enhancements and many bug fixes.
Daily driving Plasma Mobile
A lot has happened in the mobile GNU/Linux world
Free Software Awards winners announced: Bruno Haible, code.gouv.fr, Nick Logozzo
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the recipients of the 2023 Free Software Awards
Review: Ubuntu 24.04
In the end, Ubuntu 24.04 is the most complete version I've tried since at least 20.04
Games: Stop Killing Games, Steam, HELLDIVERS 2
3 picks from gamingonlinux
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 5th, 2024
The 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 5th, 2024, brings news about Proton 9.0, Amarok 3.0, GNU nano 8.0, RHEL 9.4, LibreELEC 12, new Linux-powered laptops, as well as all the latest distro and software releases.
Mastodon Letdown and LF openwashing North America 2024
Android Leftovers
Mobile Systems: postmarketOS, Plasma Mobile, 7622, and More
Events: Akademy and LibrePlanet
Software: Kiwi TCMS 13.2, Antares, ShellBench, and More
Navigating the Landscape: Windows and Linux in the Desktop Operating System Arena
In the realm of desktop and laptop operating systems, two giants have long been vying for dominance
Traefik 3.0 Reverse Proxy Rolls Out With Major Enhancements
Traefik 3.0, a cloud-native HTTP reverse proxy and load balancer, brings stable HTTP/3 support, OpenTelemetry & Wasm integration, and more
X.Org on NetBSD - the state of things
A few years ago, I wrote a "state of things" blog post about Wayland on NetBSD. It's only natural that I should do one about X11, which is used by far more people to get a graphical environment on NetBSD.
All Android owners warned over invisible attack that can empty accounts without you realising
Canonical Called Out For ‘Microsoft-Esque Arrogance’ In Ubuntu
Canonical has been pushing its own Snap packaging format in recent Ubuntu releases
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0
LibreELEC 12.0 has released as final release, bringing Kodi (Omega) v21.0
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Some distros are intended for desktop computers, some for servers without a graphical interface, and others for special uses
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (17/2024): Funding for Cell Broadcasting support
Phosh receive a grant to implement Cell Broadcasting support, a Ubuntu Touch Q&A, experimental video recording in Megapixels on PinePhone (AllWinner A64, non-Pro) news from SculptOS and more!
[T2 Linux] T2 SDE release version 24.5
The release contains a total of 5140 changesets
Libreboot 20240504 released!
Libreboot is a free/open source BIOS/UEFI replacement on x86 and ARM, providing boot firmware that initialises the hardware in your computer, to then load an operating system (e.g. Linux/BSD)
Perl Programming News and Challenges
TSAC: A New Free & Open Source Very Low Bitrate Solution
Developed by the author of FFmpeg and QEMU, TSAC is a new high-quality audio format with ultra-low bitrates that require NVIDIA GPUs
This Linux Distro Is Focused on Maximum Privacy and Anonymity, Here’s How to Use It
Protect your privacy with Tails
TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux Laptop Launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux-powered laptop with an updated Intel Core i9 series processor.
Games: FEX, Steam, SuperTuxKart, and More
a handful of stories about games
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Some gadgets and hardware
elementaryOS: Visualizing The Finish Line
First things first, congratulations to Ubuntu on releasing version 24.04!
FreeBSD Status Report First Quarter 2024
Here is the first 2024 status report, with 21 entries
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8 released
Version 5.7 was released on February 4, 2024
EndeavorOS 24.04 "Gemini" Brings KDE Plasma 6
After a long wait, you get the freshly baked KDE Plasma 6 with EndeavourOS 24.04.
Shotcut 24.04 Brings Surround Sound Encoder and Customizable Time Formats
Experience Shotcut 24.04’s powerful new features, such as rollback and customizable time formats, for video editing.
Linux Mint 22 to Boost XApp Independence, Says No to libAdwaita
Key changes that are coming up in the Linux Mint 22, securing user experience.
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, and More
Some Mozilla news
Funny or Annoying? How Google&apos;s New &apos;Audio Emoji&apos; Feature Works on Android
Arch’s mkinitcpio Get Boost to v39, Here’s What’s New
mkinitcpio 39 enhances boot speed with uncompressed cpio adjustments, ARM zImage support, a new ACPI hook, and more
Immich Team Goes Full-Time, Joins Forces with FUTO
Big news for Immich users! With FUTO's support, it is now going full-time, continuing its privacy mission without paywalls
Simplify hybrid cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Architecting, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud environments can be a challenging and time-consuming process
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
This week in KDE: Looking towards Plasma 6.1
This week we put some of the final Plasma 6.0 bugs to rest, and continued working towards Plasma 6.1 with a variety of UI improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Navigating Operating Systems in Military Operations: Ubuntu vs. Microsoft Windows (9M2PJU)
the choice between Ubuntu and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows for military purposes warrants thorough examination
This Week in GNOME: #146 Editing Markdown
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 26 to May 03
Games: HELLDIVERS 2, Microsoft Nukes 8,535 Git Repos for Nintendo, and More
9 picks about games
PCLinuxOS Magazine Improves Compressibility, PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
2 picks only
Openwashing and Paid-for Spam From Linux Foundation
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
VirtualBox 7.0.18 Resolves Critical Networking Bug
The just-released VirtualBox 7.0.18 fixes host crashes with bridged networks and brings Linux guest improvements
PCLinuxOS Debian Edition
This month's article will highlight the efforts of the PCLinuxOS Debian Project
Linux Mint 22 Will Include Preinstalled App for Matrix
Linux Mint 22 will include a Matrix web client preinstalled when released later this year
Mozilla Localization and Firefox Extensions on Android
Linux Kernel and Graphics (Linux and Gaming)
Open Hardware: Geekworm, Zigbee, Fairbuds
