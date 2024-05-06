Linux 6.9-rc7
-
Neowin ☛ "Very normal" GNU/Linux 6.9-rc7 released with ASUS ROG Raikiri controller support
Linux 6.9-rc7 is now available. It could be the final release candidate before the final release. It adds support for the ASUS ROG Raikiri controller and improves support for the upcoming Lunar Lake.
-
Linux mailing lists ☛ Linux 6.9-rc7
The stats for 6.9 continue to look very normal, and nothing looks particularly alarming.
Most of the changes are to drivers, as is proper and tradition. Sound stands out, but not in some scary way, and we've got the usual DRM updates and various random other subsystems (usb, pincontrol, networking, nvme..).
Outside of drivers it's mostly random other smaller changes: filesystems (erofs and tracefs), some arch updates (mostly x86, but a smattering of fixes elsewhere too), some documentation updates, small core networking fixes, and some selftests.
Linus
-
LWN ☛ Kernel prepatch 6.9-rc7
The 6.9-rc7 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "The stats for 6.9 continue to look very normal, and nothing looks particularly alarming."