Games: Stop Killing Games, Steam, HELLDIVERS 2
UK Government replies to petition about requiring publishers to keep games working
Recently I covered an interesting movement called Stop Killing Games, which has an aim to bring to light the issue of publishers dropping support for and turning off games that people paid for.
Steam PC and Steam Deck Beta released solving Proton 9 download issues
With Valve recently releasing Proton 9, as the latest major update to the Windows compatibility layer for Linux / Steam Deck, there were some download issues that should now be solved.
HELLDIVERS 2 sees over 130K bad reviews on Steam as Sony double down
The HELLDIVERS 2 situation is an increasingly messy one, and it's only getting worse for Arrowhead Game Studios thanks to Sony.