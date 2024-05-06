Programming Leftovers
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ The BASIC programming language turns 60 — Dartmouth BASIC started it all in 1964
The original, Dartmouth BASIC launched in May 1964 and received updates and maintenance all the way up through 1979. In the times before BASIC and accessible programming languages like it, PCs were still machines that took up entire rooms and had to be programmed on a near case-by-case function to do much of anything. People say that BASIC "democratized" programming, and this is because besides being one of the first major programming languages, and it's actually one of the most accessible, too.
-
Rlang ☛ optim Function in R
optim Function in R, we will explore how to apply a general-purpose optimization using the optim function in R programming language.
We will create example data and then demonstrate the usage of the optim function to minimize the residual sum of squares.
-
Matt Fantinel ☛ Automating Social Media Preview Images
Problem is, not all blog posts have an image. Maybe it's just a quick thought, or something so abstract you just can't figure out a good image to put in there. Your blog layout is fine if you don't add an image, but what happens when that link is shared? Maybe nothing will show up and people will miss it? Or maybe the more generic fall-back image of your website will show up in there. And how will people mindlessly scrolling on social media know what your link is about?
Luckily for us lazy people, there's a way of automating them!
-
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day Five
Testing is important! I’m an advocate for Test-Driven Development in my work[1], so it’s quite important that I work out how to test what I’m writing before I go any further. For today, I’m using this really helpful blog post from Jetbrains as a guide.
-
Medevel ☛ Turn WebSites into a Desktop Apps with the Power of Rust, for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS.
Turning webpages and websites into desktop apps can be beneficial for several reasons. It allows for easier access to frequently visited websites, as they can be launched directly from the desktop without having to open a browser first.