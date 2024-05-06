Problem is, not all blog posts have an image. Maybe it's just a quick thought, or something so abstract you just can't figure out a good image to put in there. Your blog layout is fine if you don't add an image, but what happens when that link is shared? Maybe nothing will show up and people will miss it? Or maybe the more generic fall-back image of your website will show up in there. And how will people mindlessly scrolling on social media know what your link is about?

Luckily for us lazy people, there's a way of automating them!