Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
APNIC ☛ Command-line routing stats with BGPKIT Monocle and Cloudflare Radar API
At BGPKIT, we think we can further improve the usability of the APIs by exposing them as a proper Rust SDK: radar-rs. This is our (unofficial) effort to bring Cloudflare Radar’s rich data to Rust developers. For example, monocle radar is powered by this SDK.
Education
FSF ☛ Free Software Awards winners announced: Bruno Haible, code.gouv.fr, Nick Logozzo
This year's recipients of the awards are Bruno Haible, Nick Logozzo, and the French Free Software Unit of the French government. The award ceremony was conducted both in person and virtually.
FSF ☛ Sharing day two of LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community
Today, May 5, marked the second day of the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) sixteenth edition of its annual LibrePlanet conference. This year's theme was "Cultivating Community." The talks and activities this year centered around nurturing the free software community's continued growth for decades to come. We're happy to report that, following a successful first day of the conference, our second day brought both online and in-person attendees entertaining and enlightening talks.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
[Old] Transactional Blog ☛ Why Full Text Search is Hard
Full text search comprises three things:
1. Tokenizing
2. Searching
3. Ranking
And the sense that full-text search should be easy often stems from fixating on the middle part of "What’s so hard about implementing an inverted index?" and it’s not. If the use-case is happy with the query being a set of words, and only documents with exact matches being returned, then that is a very tractable problem domain. It’s all the challenges outside of that which are hard.
Mozilla
Tom's Hardware ☛ Firefox user loses 7,470 opened tabs saved over two years after they can’t restore browsing session
In an interview with PCMag, Hazel said she keeps all those tabs open because she likes “to scroll back and see clusters of tabs from months ago — it’s like a trip down memory lane on whatever I was doing/learning about/thinking about.” So, when she recovered her 7,000+ tab browsing session, she said, “I feel like a part of me is restored.”
Other X users were concerned about her computer’s performance with all those open tabs. However, Hazel replied, “The memory impact is marginal; the session file which contains the tab information is only about 70MB, and Firefox only loads a tab in memory if I’ve opened it recently.”
PC Mag ☛ Firefox Power User Keeps 7,400+ Browser Tabs Open for 2 Years
A software engineer has been keeping nearly 7,500 Firefox tabs open on her Mac computer for over two years—and doesn't plan on closing them anytime soon.
Firefox power user Hazel, who prefers not to give her last name, posted a screenshot showing 7,470 tabs open earlier this week after finding the browser initially unable to restore all the tabs. Hazel was able to bring the tabs back to life via a Firefox profile cache, however, and tells PCMag that reloading the full session took "no more than a minute."
