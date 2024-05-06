Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

In an interview with PCMag, Hazel said she keeps all those tabs open because she likes “to scroll back and see clusters of tabs from months ago — it’s like a trip down memory lane on whatever I was doing/learning about/thinking about.” So, when she recovered her 7,000+ tab browsing session, she said, “I feel like a part of me is restored.”

Other X users were concerned about her computer’s performance with all those open tabs. However, Hazel replied, “The memory impact is marginal; the session file which contains the tab information is only about 70MB, and Firefox only loads a tab in memory if I’ve opened it recently.”