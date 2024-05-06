Windows Losing to GNU/Linux

Our next question for Maddy was about Windows and Linux and what prompted her to leave. "I switched over to Linux when I started programming and getting into tech when I was younger. What drew me to it was the customization it provided and the open-source nature. I was also enamored with other people's beautiful Linux setups," said Maddy. When asked if Windows could win her back, Maddy laughed, "Windows lost me a long time ago by adding more and more telemetry, ads, and the lack of easily configurable options. As soon as the last few programs that I just can't get away from are running right under Wine or Proton I plan to ditch it completely."