Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Tales

The ransomware service LockBit’s darknet extortion site, which had been shuttered earlier this year after being infiltrated by law enforcement, reappeared on Sunday with police teasing fresh information about the criminals involved.

It follows the closure of the site in February, after the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) announced they had hacked the ransomware-as-a-service platform and “gained unprecedented and comprehensive access to LockBit’s systems.”