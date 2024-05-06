Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Tales
The Record ☛ LockBit's seized darknet site resurrected by police, teasing new revelations
The ransomware service LockBit’s darknet extortion site, which had been shuttered earlier this year after being infiltrated by law enforcement, reappeared on Sunday with police teasing fresh information about the criminals involved.
It follows the closure of the site in February, after the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) announced they had hacked the ransomware-as-a-service platform and “gained unprecedented and comprehensive access to LockBit’s systems.”
Security Week ☛ French Cyberwarriors Ready to Test Their Defense Against Hackers and Malware During the Olympics
“There will be cyberattacks during the Games and the Paralympics,” Strubel said at a briefing Friday. “Some won’t be serious. Some will be serious but won’t have an impact on the Games. And perhaps there will be some that are serious and liable to have an impact on the Games.”
CBC ☛ 2024-04-28 [Older] London Drugs closes stores until further notice due to cyberattack
IT Wire ☛ Means to enter ZircoDATA servers sold by an initial access broker
Access to the network of document storage and records lifecycle solutions provider ZircoDATA was sold on the Exploit forum in January about a fortnight before the company's data was encrypted by the Black Basta ransomware group.
JURIST ☛ Germany accuses Russia of 2023 cyber attack and promises ‘consequences’
Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused Russia of a cyber attack that occurred in 2023. In a Friday press conference, Baerbock said the attack was “completely unacceptable and will not remain without consequences.”
Baerbock, in a speech at a press conference with the Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs, declared that the “serious cyber attack against the members of the Social Democratic Party” in 2023 was carried out by the APT28 group. The Federal Government, under leadership of the Federal Foreign Office, investigated the attack and attributed it to this group, who are controlled by the Russian military intelligence service GRU.
Poland ☛ Statement on the malicious behavior of the Russian Federation in cyberspace - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Poland
Poland stands in solidarity with Germany and with Czechia following the malicious cyber campaign against their political parties and democratic institutions. Both countries have publicly attributed the responsibility to the Advanced Persistent Threat 28 controlled by the Russian Federation.