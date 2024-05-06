posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2024



Quoting: Congratulations to Inkonic on winning Inkscape 1.4 About Screen Contest | Inkscape —

The theme this year was "Growth" and Inkonic's winning artwork depicted this wonderfully with branches and leaves growing directly out of the work of artists' hands using artists' tools ― literally drawing themselves and their worlds into existence and making them grow. Congratulations to Inkonic ― and thank you for helping Inkscape continue to grow!

We would also like to thank all of the artists who submitted artwork for the contest. Our deepest gratitude to you for showing myriad ways Inkscape can be used to create incredible artworks. These examples are invaluable to helping the project grow and thrive by inspiring and educating artists.

We encourage everyone to take a moment and download any of the artworks you find interesting and explore the objects, nodes, effects, layers, and groups that make up these complex artworks. And if you want to help out the Inkscape Project even more, you can review these artworks by testing the Inkscape 1.4 beta release that will feature this winning artwork here https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-1.4beta/

Finally, we'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the community members ― more than 250 of you! ― who cast votes in the initial round and selected the top finalists as well as the 23 Inkscape contributors served as the final round of judges for the 1.4 About Screen Contest.

If you’re interested in getting started with or better at using Inkscape check out this month’s challenge: https://inkscape.org/forums/competitions/inkscape-challenge-may-2024/

Thanks to all of you for helping Inkscape continue to grow.