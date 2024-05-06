today's howtos
-
Wesley Moore ☛ Exporting YouTube Subscriptions to OPML and Watching via RSS
This post describes how I exported my 500+ YouTube subscriptions to an OPML file so that I could import them into my RSS reader. I go into fine detail about the scripts and tools I used. If you just want to see the end result the code is in this repository, which describes the steps needed to run it.
I was previously a YouTube Premium subscriber but I cancelled it when they jacked up the already high prices. Since then I’ve been watching videos in NewPipe on my Android tablet or via an Invidious instance on real computers.
-
Tony Finch ☛ Moaning about YAML frontmatter
As is typical for static site generators, each page on this web site is generated from a file containing markdown with YAML frontmatter.
Neither markdown nor YAML are good. Markdown is very much the worse-is-better of markup languages; YAML, on the other hand, is more like better-is-worse. YAML has too many ways of expressing the same things, and the lack of redundancy in its syntax makes it difficult to detect mistakes before it is too late. YAML’s specification is incomprehensible.
But they are both very convenient and popular, so I went with the flow.
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ The Vary HTTP header
I try to constantly deepen my knowledge of HTTP and REST. Recently, I stumbled upon the list of all registered HTTP Headers. This post is dedicated to the Vary HTTP Header.
-
University of Toronto ☛ OpenSSH sshd's 'MaxStartups' setting and Internet-accessible machines
MaxStartups is a sshd configuration setting that controls how many concurrent unauthenticated connections there can be. This can either be a flat number or a setup that triggers random dropping of such connections with a certain probability. According to the manual page (and to comments in the current Ubuntu 22.04 /etc/ssh/sshd_config), the default value is '10:30:100', which drops 30% of new connections if there are already 10 unauthenticated connections and all of them if there are 100 such connections (and a scaled drop probability between those two).
-
HiR ☛ HiR Information Report: Running your own Wireguard VPN server and Travel Router
If you travel, or work from the road a lot, you probably have a good reason to set up a travel router and VPN. Travel routers let you create a private network for all of your personal devices. Paired with a VPN, you can obscure the nature of your activity from the local network, and evade IP address or geographical restrictions.
The good use cases for “privacy” focused VPN services are vanishing. Improved encryption and protocols prevent many of the ways a casual attacker can spy on you with wifi. On top of that, many such providers have been caught selling user data to third parties and turning over information to authorities under subpoena, making them possibly worse than any attacker you’re sharing the hotel wifi with.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. FFmpeg is a powerful multimedia framework that allows users to record, convert, and stream audio and video. It is a favorite tool among developers, content creators, and IT professionals for its versatility and comprehensive codec library.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Fedora 40. FFmpeg is a powerful multimedia framework that allows users to record, convert, and stream audio and video. Its versatility makes it an essential tool for developers, content creators, and anyone involved in multimedia processing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on Manjaro. Before we dive into the installation process, let’s take a moment to understand what OpenSSL is and why it’s so important. OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade open-source toolkit that implements the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols.
-
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Laravel PHP Framework on Ubuntu 24.04
Laravel is a web application framework based on PHP that is used to build enterprise web applications. It's a free and open web framework that follows model-view-controller (MVC) architecture and is based on Symfony.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Safely Eject a USB Drive in Linux
When using a USB drive on a GNU/Linux system, it’s important to properly unmount and remove the drive to prevent data loss or corruption.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Chromium (Deb Edition) in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This tutorial shows how to install the most recent Chromium web browser as native .deb package in Ubuntu 24.04 and Ubuntu 22.04. Like Firefox and Thunderbird, the popular Chromium web browser in Ubuntu repository is a Snap package that runs in sandbox environment.