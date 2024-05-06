today's leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Hackaday ☛ This Windows Installer Installs Linux
It may be a very long time since some readers have installed a copy of Windows, but it appears at one point during the installation there’s a step that asks you which OS version you would like to install. Normally this is populated by whichever Windows flavours come on the install medium, but [Naman Sood] has other ideas. How about a Windows installer with Alpine Linux as one of the choices? Sounds good to us. [...] This is an amusing hack, but the guide admits it’s fragile and perhaps not the most useful. Even so, the sight of Linux in a Windows installer has to be worth it.
Audiocasts/Shows
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Episode 427 – Will run0 replace sudo? – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about a sudo replacement going into systemd called run0. It sounds like it’ll get a lot right, but systemd is a pretty big attack surface and not everyone is a fan. We shall have to see if this ends up replacing sudo.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 Support WIP for Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Laptop
Canonical kernel engineer Juerg Haefliger has shared an update on Ubuntu support for the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s (Gen 1) laptop. The 13-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is an ARM laptop powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx (gen3) processor with Adreno 690 GPU, 16 GB RAM, a 256 GB SSD, and claimed ~28 battery life. It comes preloaded with backdoored Windows 11 Pro for ARM by default.
Security
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Empower Your Cybersecurity Journey with Linux: Why Ubuntu is the Perfect Starting Point
In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, staying ahead of potential threats is paramount. With the proliferation of digital technologies and the increasing interconnectedness of our world, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more pressing. And in this digital battleground, one platform stands out as a powerful ally: Linux.
Linux, with its open-source nature and inherent security features, has long been favored by cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts alike. Among the myriad of GNU/Linux distributions available, Ubuntu shines as an excellent choice for those looking to dive into the world of cybersecurity. But why Ubuntu, and how does it contribute to empowering cybersecurity efforts?
