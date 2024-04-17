LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
LXQt 2.0 adds Wayland support for more components, such as PCManFM-Qt file manager’s desktop module, LXQt Runner, and LXQt desktop notifications. LXQt Panel also features Wayland support for positioning the panel by using the “layer shell protocol.” Wayland compositors that support the “layer shell protocol” include LabWC, Wayfire, kwin_wayland, Hyprland, Sway, and others.
LXQt 2.0 is fully ported to the latest Qt 6 application framework to provide users with a more modern UI. However, this doesn’t mean Qt 5-based apps aren’t supported. This release also introduces a new default application menu for the LXQt Panel called Fancy Menu, featuring “Favorites”, “All Applications”, and improved search.