Buttondown ☛ What makes concurrency so hard?
More generally, some studies find that if you frame concurrent systems in human terms ("meatspace modeling"), people get quite good at finding the race conditions. So while concurrency might be difficult to reason about, I don't think it's because of a fault in our brains.
In my opinion, a better basis is state space explosion. Concurrency is hard because concurrent systems can be in a lot of different possible states, and the number of states grows much faster than anyone is prepared for.
Jamie Brandon ☛ Zest: syntax
Popular advice for designing a language is to focus on semantics and worry about syntax later. So it might seem ill-advised to write about syntax before writing about semantics. But a) I think syntax design is underrated - it has a huge impact on the subjective feel of working with a language, and b) it's hard to write about semantics without first explaining the syntax.
James G ☛ Designing KGL: Reflections on syntax design
One of the joys and the promise of developing programming languages is that you can develop your own way to interface with a computer.
I have seen two opportunities to explore programming language design to fill gaps I have seen. I built an abstract language for computer vision tasks (VisionScript) that I designed with a young audience in mind. I am also working on a language for querying knowledge graphs (KGL) that is modeled on flows. In KGL data flows left to right in an individual query. You can merge queries together to allow for more powerful analyses of a graph.
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ The origin and virtues of semicolons in programming languages
To get to the origin of semicolons in our programming languages, I turned to history. There were very few programming languages in the early days, so it's relatively easy to trace forward and look at all the early languages. If we do this, we find the first language that included semicolons as a statement separator: ALGOL 58.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Global Impact: Empowering young people in Kenya and South Africa
We're committed to bringing computing education to young people worldwide. Read about our partnerships in Kenya and South Africa and their transformative impact.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa Teases Upcoming AICore SG2300x Module with Octa-core SOPHON SG2300x SoC
Radxa has recently previewed a new compact embedded module, the AICore SG2300x, built around the SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This module promises significant computational power for AI applications, featuring dual PHYs and a high-performance Tensor Processing Unit.
PerlMonks ☛ The Perl and Raku Conference: Call for Speakers Renewed
The Perl and Raku Conference is fast approaching! We will be in Las Vegas on June 24-28, (main conference June 25-27). We want more speakers, so we are reopening the full call for talks/papers/posters.
The new deadline is April 20, midnight Las Vegas time. (April 21 00:00 UTC)
Olaf Alders ☛ Getting Started with perlimports · olafalders.com
Perl, like many other languages, exposes the functionality to export functions (and other things) from one package into another. The functions that are exported by package A are the same functions that are imported into package B. Consider the following code: [...]
Nico Cartron ☛ Compiling a Sensor Watch firmware on FreeBSD
As I wrote in that article, I am "testing" a bunch of watches, and started with the Sensor Watch / Casio F-91W, a board swap for the aforementioned famous watch.
You can also use the very good online Sensor Watch Builder, but hey, why not trying to make it work on FreeBSD? :-)
