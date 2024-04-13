Season of KDE 2024 and This Week in GNOME

This is my final blog about my experience participating in season of KDE 2024.

As part of my final term, I translated tellico to hindi. Tellico contains 2070 statements spanning between messages and docmessages.

I used lokalize application for the translation.

I hardly faced any issues during the translation work apart from some ambiguity in the translated words. Thanks Raghavendra Kamath for helping me resolve those few issues.

Overall, It was an awesome experience during the entire program.