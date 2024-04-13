Season of KDE 2024 and This Week in GNOME
KDE
Tellico Hindi Translation - SoK 2024
This is my final blog about my experience participating in season of KDE 2024.
As part of my final term, I translated tellico to hindi. Tellico contains 2070 statements spanning between messages and docmessages.
I used lokalize application for the translation.
I hardly faced any issues during the translation work apart from some ambiguity in the translated words. Thanks Raghavendra Kamath for helping me resolve those few issues.
Overall, It was an awesome experience during the entire program.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ Felix Häcker: #143 Circle Updates
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 05 to April 12.
After a lot of preparation, GLib has finally achieved an OpenSSF Best Practices ‘passing’ badge, which certifies that it follows a number of development and security best practices — see https://www.bestpractices.dev/en/projects/6011
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available, which includes many exciting new features.
