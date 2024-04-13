Fedora, CentOS, Red Hat, and IBM
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.28, 8.2.18 and 8.3.6
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.6 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.18 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.28 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
These Versions fix 3 security bugs (CVE-2024-2756, CVE-2024-3096 and CVE-2024-2757), so update is strongly recommended.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 15 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, April 2024
The recording of the April CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: The board discussed what to do with CentOS 7 Hey Hi (AI) after the CentOS 7 EOL.
-
Red Hat ☛ Modernization - Managing Data during the process
When transitioning from a monolithic to a microservices architecture, one of the critical tasks is data refactoring. This involves adjusting your database's schema, including its table structures, data, stored procedures, and triggers. These adjustments not only improve the design's efficiency but also ensure that it retains its behavior and information.
-
Red Hat ☛ Modernization - A reference approach, where to begin and how
As organizations grow, their software needs to evolve as well. Initially, a single team often handles end-to-end development of a monolithic application. However, as successful products expand, complexity increases with multiple teams, stakeholders, and integrations. Decision-making becomes slower, requiring extensive agreement.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to create an automation mesh with Ansible controller
Automation has become a key factor in streamlining operations, reducing human errors, and improving overall efficiency. One popular tool that has revolutionized automation is Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, an enterprise automation platform. Ansible's versatility and ease of use make it a great choice for managing complex IT infrastructure. In this article, we'll explore different types of nodes, peering relationships, and how Ansible controllers orchestrate the nodes as part of an automation mesh.