Fedora, CentOS, Red Hat, and IBM

RPMs of PHP version 8.3.6 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.2.18 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.1.28 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.

These Versions fix 3 security bugs (CVE-2024-2756, CVE-2024-3096 and CVE-2024-2757), so update is strongly recommended.