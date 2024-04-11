Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Is Now Available for Download with GNOME 46, Linux 6.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 11, 2024



With only two weeks left before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta comes with the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.8.

Some of the highlights of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS include an updated desktop installer with support for accessibility features, a new option to import autoinstall configurations for templated custom provisioning, as well as new default installation options, namely Default selection (previously Minimal) and Extended selection (previously Normal).

