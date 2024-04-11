KDE Gear 24.02.2 Brings Bugfixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, and Other Apps

KDE Gear 24.02.2 is here three weeks after the KDE Gear 24.02.1 release and improves the Spectacle screenshot utility so it will no longer show up in the screenshots when it is used outside of the Plasma desktop and KWin on X11.

The Okular document viewer has been improved as well in this release to no longer ask users for a password to open encrypted PDF documents if it doesn't apply to them and to address a crash that occurred when closing a note annotation with spell-checking enabled.

