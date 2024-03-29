WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 4
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 4
WordPress 6.5 RC4 is ready for download and testing. Reaching this phase of the release cycle is an important milestone. Check out what's coming in this release and how to get involved with the open source project.
Linuxiac ☛ WordPress Announces Last-Minute Delay to 6.5 Release
The WordPress 6.5 release was delayed by one week due to font storage revamp and critical bug fixes. The new date is scheduled for April 2.