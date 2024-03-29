Open Hardware: Purism, Raspberry Pi, NES
Purism ☛ Purism Differentiator Series, Part 8: Big Tech Avoidance
We avoid operating systems from Big Tech obviously by using PureOS by default for nearly all our hardware and services. We avoid Big Tech software and applications for any core business function and we release all our source code of everything we author.
Tom's Hardware ☛ We tried to install backdoored Windows 11 on Raspberry Pi 5 — lack of internet connectivity left us stuck
The latest flagship Raspberry Pi 5 receives the traditional "Can I run Windows?" treatment, and this time it put us through the wringer
Raspberry Pi ☛ Our new theory of change
We are excited to launch a newly refreshed theory of change that describes how we pursue our mission to support young people. Find out more.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Modder morphs NES cartridge into a working console that plays other NES games — and itself
Using the empty space available inside an original NES game cartridge, YouTuber James Channel turns a copy of NES Open Tournament Golf into a full working Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with cartridge slot and 2 controller ports.
Hackaday ☛ Retrogadgets: Butler In A Box
You walk into your house and issue a voice command to bring up the lights and start a cup of coffee. No big deal, right? Siri, Google, and Alexa can do all that. Did we mention it is 1985? And, apparently, you were one of the people who put out about $1,500 for a Mastervoice “Butler in a Box,” the subject of a Popular Science video you can see below.