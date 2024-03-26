Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024,

updated Mar 26, 2024



As you know, every Ubuntu LTS release receives 5 years of standard security (and select application) updates out of the gate. This covers packages in the ‘main’ Ubuntu repo. Subscribing to Ubuntu Pro adds a further 5 years of security coverage for packages in both ‘main’ and ‘universe’.

Now there’s Legacy Support, a purchasable add-on for Ubuntu Pro customers. This offers an additional 2 years of coverage, bringing the total LTS support period up to 12 years from release for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and above.

Read on

Three More:

Canonical now supports Ubuntu LTS releases for 12 years, for a price The popular Linux distribution, Ubuntu, will now receive a total of 12 years of security and support coverage on LTS releases starting with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. To avail these extra years of support, Ubuntu Pro subscribers will have to purchase the new Legacy Support add-on. Canonical has not provided pricing details of the add-on but instead requests customers get in contact to find out more. The optional Ubuntu Pro is a paid service for businesses but also free for personal use on five machines - it still supports 10 years of security updates if you don’t buy the new add-on.

Ubuntu Linux LTS releases get up to 12 years of support Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu operating system, has announced a significant extension to the support lifecycle of its long-term support (LTS) releases. The new Legacy Support add-on for Ubuntu Pro subscribers will now provide security maintenance and support for an impressive 12 years, extending the previous 10-year commitment. This enhancement is available starting with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and will benefit both enterprises and individual users who rely on the stability and security of Ubuntu for their critical systems. By default, Ubuntu LTS releases receive five years of standard security maintenance. However, with Ubuntu Pro, this is expanded to 10 years for both the main and universe repositories, offering access to a broader range of secure open-source software.

Ubuntu Linux LTS Releases Can Now Get 12 Years of Updates Each release of Ubuntu Linux is supported for nine months, with the Long Term Support (LTS) versions getting five years of updates and security fixes. Canonical is now pushing that even further, starting with a new program aimed at corporate deployments. Canonical already sells Ubuntu Pro as an optional subscription for home users and businesses, which adds another five years of updates and software support for Ubuntu LTS releases, on top of the existing (free) five years of support. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS was released in April 2018, and mainstream support ended after May 2023, but it will continue to receive updates through Ubuntu Pro until April 2028.

Linuxiac: