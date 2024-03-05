Games: Nintendo Kills Yuzu, Steam, Wine Updates
Yuzu agrees to pay Nintendo $2.4 million and will entirely shut down
After Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against the Yuzu team, it was pretty much inevitable this was going to happen wasn't it. The end of Yuzu is officially here.
Sunshine game streaming v0.22.0 adds HDR on Linux, Wayland + NVIDIA improvements
Sunshine along with Moonlight are popular ways to run your own game streaming system (as say an alternative to Steam Remote Play), and the latest Sunshine release sounds great for Linux gamers.
Valve reveals schedule of sales events for the rest of 2024
Are you saving up for a particular game, or just want to know what sales events are coming up on Steam? Got you covered here, as Valve have now revealed all.
Steam smashes its peak players online record to over 34 million
Starting 2024 off strong, Valve has seen Steam smash the all-time record once again for users actually online showing that weekends are a busy time for gamers.
Wine pulls in code to eliminate a Vulkan performance issue for wow64
Wine is about to get just that little bit sweeter, with new code recently merged into the project that should work around a performance issue with Vulkan. Specifically it relates to how Wine was previously implementing wow64, a way of supporting 32-bit applications on 64bit.