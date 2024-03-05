Purism Differentiator Series, Part 6: Security

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



At Purism we are solving for threats associated with supply chain security by developing a secure OS, PureOS which is a 100% free operating system (OS) running on smartphones, PCs, and servers manufactured by Purism. The advantages PureOS offers includes the ability for anyone to audit the firmware and software to identify backdoors, malicious code, and security bugs.

One of the largest stories in recent history was the supply chain compromise of SolarWinds Orion which allowed attackers to ship malicious updates with backdoors to customers with perfectly valid signatures. Once these updates were applied and attackers were in these networks, this access allowed a large-scale attack of government agencies and tech and security companies, perhaps one of the single largest attacks of US networks in history. These stories keep coming up.

Read on