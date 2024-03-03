If you're a programmer, it's likely you'll have to install Java on your desktop or your laptop. After all, it's one of the top programming languages used by developers, and there are many apps, frameworks, and tools that require you to have Java installed on your system. In fact, there are actually three types of Java you can run, all of which have their own advantages. There's the Java Runtime Environment, which is for consumers and lets you run Java apps; the Java Development Kit known as OpenJDK, which is open source and used by developers; and the Oracle Java, which is a licensed version of Java maintained by Oracle, the company that makes Java with additional features like Flight Recorder and Mission Control.

For a Linux distribution, you can install two of these versions using the terminal app, while the last variant can be set up by simply downloading some DEB files and installing them. In this article, we'll take a look at how to install all three versions of Java on Ubuntu.