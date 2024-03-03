today's howtos
-
XDA ☛ How to install Java on Ubuntu
If you're a programmer, it's likely you'll have to install Java on your desktop or your laptop. After all, it's one of the top programming languages used by developers, and there are many apps, frameworks, and tools that require you to have Java installed on your system. In fact, there are actually three types of Java you can run, all of which have their own advantages. There's the Java Runtime Environment, which is for consumers and lets you run Java apps; the Java Development Kit known as OpenJDK, which is open source and used by developers; and the Oracle Java, which is a licensed version of Java maintained by Oracle, the company that makes Java with additional features like Flight Recorder and Mission Control.
For a Linux distribution, you can install two of these versions using the terminal app, while the last variant can be set up by simply downloading some DEB files and installing them. In this article, we'll take a look at how to install all three versions of Java on Ubuntu.
-
Alan Byrne ☛ Managing Offline Devices in Zigbee2MQTT — Home Automation Guy
Zigbee is great, and it’s my favourite Smart Home Protocol… until one of my devices stops working.
In the past, I wouldn’t even know that the device was offline until it stopped working, meaning I’d have to turn on the lights manually with a switch using my hands, like some sort of caveman. t was very frustrating.
There are many reasons why a Zigbee device might go offline, perhaps the battery in it has discharged, or perhaps the device has dropped off the Zigbee network and needs to be re-paired. There are several steps you can take to improve your Zigbee network reliability, but despite all your best intentions, there will still be a day when a device disappears from the network.
My goal was to get notified when a device went offline so I could tend to it before it became a frustrating problem.
-
V Chris ☛ Thoughts about the book the new CSS layout by Rachel Andrew 📚
I finished the book Book The new CSS layout by Rachel Andrew this week. And after being bumped out initially because it was so old, I was still glad to have it read. I knew most of the contention in there already, but I could glean some interesting tidbits from the book, especially with the grid layout, which I have not used much at all so far. And until now, I did not understand why you wanted to use it when you have a flexbox.
Now I know how it is used, and I think I will try to incorporate it more into my daily usage – not that I’m wiring CSS every day.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Count Files And Directories In Linux: A Beginner’s Guide
Knowing how to efficiently count files and directories in GNU/Linux is a valuable skill
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Darktable on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Darktable on Manjaro. Darktable is an open source photography workflow application and raw developer, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for photographers to manage and edit their images.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Immich on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Immich is a popular self-hosted photo and video backup solution that empowers users to take control of their precious memories.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CodeIgniter on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CodeIgniter on GNU/Linux Mint 21. CodeIgniter is a powerful PHP framework designed for developers who need a simple and elegant toolkit to create full-featured web applications. GNU/Linux Mint 21, with its user-friendly and powerful interface, provides an excellent environment for web development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nikto on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nikto on Fedora 39. In the digital age, web security is paramount. For system administrators and security professionals, the Nikto Web Scanner stands out as a critical tool in the cybersecurity arsenal.
-