BSD: Copying an existing jail to try bind918 and exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework

This article was bi-posted to Gemini and the Web; Gemini version is here: gemini://gemini.circumlunar.space/users/kraileth/neunix/2024/cbsd_pt6.gmi

After a long forced break (sorry, life – and unfortunately the opposite, too – got in the way) I finally managed to get back to what I think is one of the most important topics I wanted to cover further: CBSD. This article will conclude the basic jails management parts, picking up several loose ends the previous ones left.

As quite some time passed, my test system is now on FreeBSD 14.0, and CBSD advanced to version 1.14.03.