BSD: Copying an existing jail to try bind918 and exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework
Dan Langille ☛ Copying an existing jail to try bind918
bind916 will be EOL in a few months (April 2024). In this post, I’m going to copy an existing jail (running bind916) and configure it to run the new bind. If all goes well, the new jail will replace the old jail. This has an added benefit of effectively renaming the old jail (toiler) to dns2 (my other dns server at home is called dns1). Given the jail runs both dhcpd and named, perhaps it needs a different name, but that is out of scope for today.
Eerie Linux ☛ Exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework – part 6: Jails (IV)
This article was bi-posted to Gemini and the Web; Gemini version is here: gemini://gemini.circumlunar.space/users/kraileth/neunix/2024/cbsd_pt6.gmi
After a long forced break (sorry, life – and unfortunately the opposite, too – got in the way) I finally managed to get back to what I think is one of the most important topics I wanted to cover further: CBSD. This article will conclude the basic jails management parts, picking up several loose ends the previous ones left.
As quite some time passed, my test system is now on FreeBSD 14.0, and CBSD advanced to version 1.14.03.