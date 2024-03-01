As it turns out, the NAS must've been doing something when I took that initial measurement, because after monitoring it for a few more days, the normal idle power usage was around 123W instead.

I wanted to get ZFS running on the NAS, and ideally use 45Drives' Houston Command Center, especially since they maintain plugins to integrate with their hardware products. The 45Homelab HL15 is a nice, if expensive, homelab/SMB-oriented rackmount or desktop 15-bay storage chassis.