today's howtos
Jeff Geerling ☛ Learning about ZFS and efficiency on my new Arm64 NAS
As it turns out, the NAS must've been doing something when I took that initial measurement, because after monitoring it for a few more days, the normal idle power usage was around 123W instead.
I wanted to get ZFS running on the NAS, and ideally use 45Drives' Houston Command Center, especially since they maintain plugins to integrate with their hardware products. The 45Homelab HL15 is a nice, if expensive, homelab/SMB-oriented rackmount or desktop 15-bay storage chassis.
James G ☛ Serving my blog posts as Linux manual pages
Linux manual pages are formatted using the roff syntax, which you can use to mark up documents. roff was the first typesetting command line software for Unix, developed at Bell Labs. Earlier this week, with a spark for building but no particular idea in mind, I started to think about the Linux manual page. Could I serve my blog posts as Linux manual pages? Herein lay an adventure.
TL;DR: You can request a Linux manual page version of a blog post with the following HTTP request: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Detecting absent Prometheus metrics without knowing their labels
When you have a Prometheus setup, one of the things you sooner or later worry about is important metrics quietly going missing because they're not being reported any more. There can be many reasons for metrics disappearing on you; for example, a network interface you expect to be at 10G speeds may not be there at all any more, because it got renamed at some point, so now you're not making sure the new name is at 10G.
TecMint ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana (ELK Stack) on RHEL
In days past, that task had to be done mostly manually, with each log type being handled separately. Fortunately, the combination of Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana on the server side, along with Filebeat on the client side, makes that once difficult task look like a walk in the park today.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, we will show you how to Install pgAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 and will also cover how to connect to existing PostgreSQL database server.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Quickly Empty Files Without Deleting Them In Linux And Unix