eSpeak NG – text-to-speech software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 29, 2024



Speech synthesizers are text-to-speech systems used with computers. This type of software is programmed to include phonemes and the grammatical rules of a language, so that words are pronounced correctly.

eSpeak NG (Next Generation) is a continuation of the eSpeak project with more feedback from native speakers. It supports more than 100 languages and accents. It is based on the eSpeak engine.

This is free and open source software.

