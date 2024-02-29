Accessibility in Ptyxis

First off, what the heck is Ptyxis?

Ptyxis is the new name of what was formerly Prompt. The extremely nice people at Panic let me know they had a product that might be confused with Prompt and I agreed it could be confusing. Thankfully, their office is a few miles from me in Portland so I had a chance to meet the team face to face!

We found a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to text rendering with the GPU and people getting aggressive over their beloved fonts.

Hopefully, you like the new name. If not, feel comfort knowing that the desktop spec has support for GenericName and Keywords allowing you to type whatever you like to find the application.

In the North, Spring is about to burst which is a great reason to learn what Ptyxis is. You can even find a beautiful example of it on the cover of The Linux Programming Interface which if you’re into terminals and Linux you should already own.

